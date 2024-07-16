The standards for Nate Ament are high. Team Loaded (VA) went into the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Nationals last week with a championship or bust mentality. After all, they were 14-1 through the spring sessions, and boasted a roster full of Power Five type of talents. They chalked up five more wins on the way to a semi-final matchup with the defending title holders, the Utah Prospects. Loaded would come up on the short end of a 52-47 heartbreaking decision.

Ament was stellar even in a loss with 15 points and 16 rebounds. For the entire event he averaged 17.6 points, 12.2 boards, and 3.8 blocked shots.

Rivals' Jason Jordan wrote afterwards, "His ability to produce from the wing and on the low block at 6-foot-8 was a devastating combination all game. Ament’s length, footwork and touch made him impossible to stop."

What is consistently positive is Ament's recruitment. He has right around three dozen offers, and college basketball's big boys are noticeably included. North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and UCONN are all thick in the chase, as well as nearly 30 schools in the Atlantic Coast, Big 10, Big 12, Big East, and Southeastern Conferences.

The North Carolina staff has had its eye on Ament for some time. Jeff Lebo is the lead recruiter, and has been monitoring for months. Hubert Davis finally got to watch Ament during the May live period in Bryan, Texas as the Adidas 3SSB session. Coach Davis followed that up in June as Ament and his Highland School team participated in DMV Live at DeMatha. An offer ensued almost three weeks ago.

Ament spoke to Tar Heel Illustrated Tuesday afternoon about North Carolina, and his recruitment after returning home from the Adidas Nationals in Rock Hill.