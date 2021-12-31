North Carolina Coaches Watching Underclassmen
Sometimes you have to make the best out of a bad situation. North Carolina was scheduled to play Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at the Dean Smith Center, but that game was postponed because of CO...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news