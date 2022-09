Most fans who follow North Carolina basketball recruiting know that Hubert Davis and Jeff Lebo were are Archbishop Stepinac earlier in the month to see 5-star 2024 guard Boogie Fland. Obviously, Fland is a big priority for UNC. He will taking an official visit to Chapel Hill this upcoming weekend.

There was another reason for Davis and Lebo to be in White Plains, New York. Fland's teammate is 2025 guard, Danny Carbuccia who is ranked No. 19 nationally.