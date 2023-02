Some teams just create hard matchups. North Carolina is finding that to be the case with Pitt. The Panthers hit two foul shots with three seconds left to walk out of the Dean Dome with a 66-64 win on Wednesday night. It is their third straight win against the Tar Heels, and the third straight win in Chapel Hill. It is also their fifth win in six tries in the series.

Hubert Davis and the rest of the team will think about what might have been as they put this one in the rear view mirror. They had one of their worst shooting nights of the season, but shot selection was a factor. They also struggled with certain looks Jeff Capel implemented when his team had the ball.

Here are some quick thoughts after watching the game for the first time: