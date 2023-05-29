When Mack Brown returned to Chapel Hill to coach the North Carolina Tar Heels for a second stint, he wanted to make UNC the "cool place to be" and to build a fence around the state for recruiting purposes.

Early on, that philosophy worked well as the Tar Heels landed possibly the two best signal-callers in the state in Sam Howell and Drake Maye. They also landed several high-profile players as in Travis Shaw and Omarion Hampton

Brown maintains the recruiting footprint for the Tar Heels is from the Washington, DC, area down through Georgia, mainly the Atlanta metro area. But, he also has said that his coaches will recruit outside of that footprint for elite players. Enter the state of Florida in this recruiting cycle.

The Sunshine State produces some of the best players in the country each and every year, so the Tar Heels have gone farther south to get players.