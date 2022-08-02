 TarHeelIllustrated - North Carolina Has Been Watching 2024 PG Travis Perry
North Carolina Has Been Watching 2024 PG Travis Perry

Travis Perry
David Sisk • TarHeelIllustrated
Despite only being a rising junior, Travis Perry is already a schoolboy legend.

He has amassed 3,189 career points, though he did get a bit of a head start, as Perry joined Lyon County High School's (KY) varsity squad as a seventh grader. He is virtually a shoe-in to become the state’s all-time leading scorer with two more complete seasons of play remaining.

Perry trails King Kelly Coleman of Wayland High who piled up 4,337 points back in the fifties. Perry currently trails by 1,148 points.

