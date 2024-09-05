Advertisement

Offense Tuesday: Harrell, Blaske Talk New QB1, OL Play, Standard and More

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football seasons means some of North Carolina’s players meet with the media, and with

 • Andrew Jones
Defense Tuesday: Campbell, Rucker Talk Minny, Charlotte, Fist & More

Ritzie, Burnette Honored by ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been

Daily Drop: It's Time For the Heels to Stack a Defensive Performance

North Carolina’s defense posted outstanding numbers in the Tar Heels’ 19-17 win at Minnesota last week. But UNC has

THI Football Central: Charlotte

DATE: Saturday, September 6, 2024 WHERE: Kenan Memorial Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina TIME/TV: 8

Published Sep 5, 2024
North Carolina Hosts a Pair of Ranked Visitors This Weekend
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
It is time for basketball recruiting to get cranked back up. College coaches could begin hitting the road to watch workouts this week. To top that off, North Carolina will beginning hosting visitors on Friday for the first of five straight weekends.

Nikolas Khamenia and Derek Dixon will be taking their official visits. In all the Tar Heels will host eight seniors between Friday and the first weekend of October. Khamenia and Dixon could be ones to watch for UNC fans as Hubert Davis looks to try to piggy back off last season and bring in another highly ranked recruiting class.

