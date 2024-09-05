I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

It is time for basketball recruiting to get cranked back up. College coaches could begin hitting the road to watch workouts this week. To top that off, North Carolina will beginning hosting visitors on Friday for the first of five straight weekends.

Nikolas Khamenia and Derek Dixon will be taking their official visits. In all the Tar Heels will host eight seniors between Friday and the first weekend of October. Khamenia and Dixon could be ones to watch for UNC fans as Hubert Davis looks to try to piggy back off last season and bring in another highly ranked recruiting class.

