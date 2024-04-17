The transfer portal is churning along furiously. Over 1,600 college players have entered, and the North Carolina coaching staff has already reached out to close to a dozen of them.

The big needs are at center and a wing shooter. The coaches have been in hot pursuit at filling both spots. Cade Tyson has the reputation as one of the best small forward scorers in the portal. He will be on an official visit this weekend, and could make an announcement after his trips are complete.

Hubert Davis is not standing pat. He and his staff have been in Zoom meeting with two well known college players who were top-50 prospects in their graduating high school classes.

