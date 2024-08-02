When you are the best player in high school basketball regardless of class, and arguably one of the very top prospects in recent years, any recruiting related move is newsworthy.

A.J. Dybantsa officially trimmed his list of schools Friday morning, and it is generating quite a bit of buzz. His Friday announcement included Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, and North Carolina.

Obviously, Dybantsa had his pick of programs, so who he did and did not choose have created talking points throughout the day. Blue bloods like Duke and Kentucky were excluded while others such as BYU for example, find themselves in the unfamiliar spot of trying to land the top-ranked player in his class. Dybantsa unveiled his list with ESPN.

“I’m looking to build a relationship with a head coach who doesn’t sugarcoat anything, but we can still have that bond both on and off the court,” he said. “(We can) talk about things on and off the court and play to my strengths while helping me with my weaknesses. The list is based on the coaches who spoke with my dad the most. I will decide in February.”

Until now, Dybantsa has focused primarily on "books and ball" while his father handled all of the recruiting matters. The son admitted to the media that he knew nothing about any relationships with college coaches. Friday's time with ESPN was not only a breaking of the ice, but a transition from on-court to off the court happenings.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Dybantsa several weeks ago where he confirmed both North Carolina's interest, but also his lack of knowledge about anything past that.

“My dad talks to them. Hubert Davis stays in contact with my dad. I have no idea what they’ve been talking about., "Dybantsa confessed.

UNC offered Dybantsa last October, and they have been in heavy pursuit ever since. Davis and his staff have watched him with both Prolific Prep, and the Oakland Soldiers of the EYBL over the past year. The five-star has transferred schools to Utah Prep in just the past few weeks.

A college in the state of Utah is a major presence in the process. BYU is perceived as the leader among many who cover and follow recruiting. Besides moving into the vicinity of the university, the Cougars hoops program is now reportedly swimming in NIL cash. Rumors have swirled around a seven-digit price tag just to get a seat at the table. However, his father told ESPN that it's not a make or break feature.

“It’s a factor, but it’s not the reason we are picking a school,” Ace Dybantsa told ESPN. “We left out schools that have a lot of money. A.J. will go where he feels he can have the most success on the court.”

Instead, the son says he will be looking for a, "Family-oriented, a winning program, offer development both on the court and in their strength program, and for me to be one-and-done and ready to impact.”