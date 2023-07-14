Jason Jordan told us all we need to know about Darryn Peterson when he saw him at the Adidas 3SSB event last week.

"Likely the most popular name among the sea of coaches and for good reason; Peterson is must-see TV every time he touches the hardwood. His special blend of speed, quickness and athleticism makes him appear like a man amongst boys much like the top two prospects in the Rivals 150: Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer. Peterson’s first step was devastating, and he showed solid balance and poise as a playmaker and downhill scorer. Most consider the top two spots in the class to be spoken for, but Peterson, who checks in at No. 4 overall in the 2025 class, has been applying unrelenting pressure all week and, ultimately, all summer, " Jordan wrote from Rock Hill, SC.