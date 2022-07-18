North Carolina keeps four-star Rico Walker in-state

"I have a really good relationship with them," Walker said. "I've been there three times so I didn't have to sit in a bunch of meetings on my official visit. We just got to chill and hang out with the players."

Walker brings a unique skill set to the table and it will be interesting to watch him develop at the next level. In games, Walker's size and speed have helped him as a pass rusher and on the edge of the defense. He also has a lot of success playing off the line of scrimmage and flowing to the ball carrier. Walker is also a big threat as a tight end and many teams have been looking closely at him to play on offense at the next level. North Carolina wants him to play on defense but Maryland, one of his finalists, wanted him as a tight end. Walker is definitely one to keep an eye on this fall as we get a chance to see how far he's come on both sides of the ball.