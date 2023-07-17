The all-important month of July usually runs in three stages when it comes to grassroots basketball. One, the biggest AAU tournaments of the year take place. Two, rising seniors trim their list of schools. Three, the nation's top prospects line up their list of official visits. The Tar Heels got involved in Act II Monday morning when Johnuel "Boogie Fland announced his list of eight finalists: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, St, John's and UCONN. Fland is ranked No. 6 overall in the Class of 2024, and is the group's highest-rated point guard according to Rivals. He has already taken three official visits to North Carolina (September 2022), Michigan (May), and Indiana (June).

We spoke with Fland several times during the spring, and he told us that he plans on taking other officials to Alabama, Kentucky, and UCONN in the late summer to fall. The new unlimited visit rule would allow him to visit all eight schools during his senior year of high school if he wishes. Fland's very first official visit was to Chapel Hill. He spoke glowingly about the trip to Tar Hill Illustrated once he returned home to New York. "It was great, " Fland said. "They were just telling me how they want me, and stuff like that. Mostly, we were just getting to know each other. It wasn't all about basketball. It was mostly about relationships. They didn't want to hide the other parts of their lives. They wanted to be open, and tell me that they want me there. They are really a family over there. It's not fake. It's good vibes. They are a family. They're great: good people, good basketball players." But despite the strong visit, and the cut, North Carolina is not considered a favorite at the moment. Since then UNC added Elliot Cadeau to the current roster. The other 2024 point guard reclassed to 2023, and will be a freshman this season. There is always the possibility of a tremendous freshman season that could lead to a one-and-done career. That could reopen an avenue for Fland to UNC. But there is also the case of the recruitment cooling off somewhat after the commitment from Cadeau last December. That isn't to say that the relationship became frigid. The Carolina coaching staff saw Fland in action during the spring, and most recently at Peach Jam with the PSA Cardinals of the EYBL. Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Fland over the spring at an EYBL event and he said, "Yeah, I hear from them (North Carolina) still. They’re still telling me that they want me, and stuff like that.”

Rivals National Director of Scouting, Rob Cassidy, is very bullish on Fland being the top on-ball guard in his class. "Fland tops the point guard list because of his upside, length and ability to totally dominate a game when he’s going well. His highs are as high as any prospect in the class. He’s a complete lead guard that scores at all three levels and gets his teammates involved in all manner of ways, " Cassidy wrote in June. Fland led PSA to a 12-5 record through four EYBL spring sessions which was one of the best in the league. He averaged 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. He shot 45.3% overall, 34.1% from the three, and 79.1% from the foul line. Half of his shot attempts (91 of 181) were of the three-point variety. He also got to the charity stripe almost five times per game. At the time we assessed, "Fland would probably qualify as a score first point guard, but once again his team depends on him to put the ball in the bucket. He has a maker's shot form and confidence, but he also is quick twitched, and sudden explosion and change of direction allows him to get to the rim and finish at a high rate." The PSA Cardinals made it to the quarterfinals of the Peach Jam earlier this month. They had a 4-2 record in North Augusta, and finished 16-7 for the season. He was the team's second leading scorer at 11.5 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Fland only had six turnovers in six game despite the ball being in his hands for a large part of the games. Fland did struggle shooting the ball. He was only 31.1% from the field, and his three-point rate dropped to 21.4% on a 9 of 42 week. He did make 14 of 17 foul shots. Over 30 college programs offered Fland. The schools that didn't make the cut of eight was an impressive list in their own right that included Auburn, Florida, Illinois, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Seton Hall, UCLA, and Villanova to name a few. Fland was clear in explaining to THI in late May what he will be looking for when he makes his final decision. "A place where I feel like I adapt to the playing style. But the main thing for me is how we are in the locker room. You don’t want to go to a school where it’s not so good, and you don’t have that much of a team relationship. I feel like when you’ve got it together, and you gel together it’s harder to beat you."

Boogie Fland Highlights