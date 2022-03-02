What exactly must North Carolina do over the next week-plus to scramble away from the proverbial NCAA bubble, and what else should Tar Heels fans keep their eyes on as conference tournaments are underway?

THI has regularly looked at where UNC stands in the NET rankings since the start of January, tracking Carolina’s progression or not, noting a long time ago the Heels were in danger of not making the field. In addition, we have kept tabs on the Tar Heels’ opponents seeing how they can help or hurt Carolina’s quest for inclusion in the big dance.