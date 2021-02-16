Less than two weeks ago, Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with 4-star wing Justin Taylor about his recruitment, and specifically the interest he was receiving from North Carolina.

He was hearing often from Tar Heel assistant coach Steve Robinson and the two were building a strong relationship. When asked his thoughts about whether a Tar Heel offer could be coming in the near future, he answered, "I think it could be coming soon. I think they might want to see me play live first, maybe this spring into the summer. When I begin to play on the EYBL Circuit they will be able to see me in person hopefully. I think it could come soon. I'm not really sure at this point though."

Even with his optimistic outlook, the North Carolina offer did come sooner than he had imagined. Roy Williams extended an invite to the 69th ranked player in the 2022 class on Friday on his way from Chapel Hill to Charlottesville. The legendary UNC coach was not coming to Taylor's hometown to pay him a personal visit, but instead riding in for a showdown against the Virginia Cavaliers, in which the Tar Heels lost, 60-48.

Taylor spoke with us again Saturday morning and described how the offer went down and where he goes from here: