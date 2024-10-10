North Carolina Offer Was a Big Deal for Cameron Holmes

Rob Cassidy writes, "Holmes clearly added significant muscle over the last year and now checks in at a self-reported 6-foot-6, 205 pounds and his needed up frame is allowing him to impact games in more wide-ranging ways. At the event, Holmes functioned as more of a bully on the glass than he ever has before and was much more difficult to disturb with a bump. Holmes has a smooth jumper and his more reliable from the mid-range than the outside for now but that part of 2026 standout’s game is also continuing to take shape."

The Unity also claims Brandon McCoy Jr, the top-ranked player in the 2025 class as well as other high level prospects such as Kaden House, and Maper Makur. Holmes averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists this past summer at Peach Jam.

Holmes has plenty of opportunities for exposure and competition at a high level. Besides playing with Millennium High in Goodyear, Arizona he also starred on one of the most talented teams in the entire EYBL 17U division with the Arizona Unity although the roster had a lot of contributions from underclassmen.

Cameron Holmes became the latest top-40 junior to get an offer from North Carolina on Wednesday. All six players who have gotten invites from the Tar Heels are ranked No. 39 or better. Holmes comes in at No. 20, and is just eight spots away from a coveted five-star.

THI: Give us a scouting report on Cameron from the coach’s point of view.

ADMUNSEN: “He is one of the most competitive kids I have ever coached. When he steps on the court it is all business. He’s focused. He’s focused on getting better. He’s self-motivated. He’s one of our best leaders that we have on our team. I’ve known Cameron and his family since third grade. He has come through our feeder program all the way to high school, because I coached his older brother, DaRon (former Dayton Flyer and 22nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.) Once he steps off the court he is one of the nicest kids you will ever meet. His conversations with college coaches, and with his teammates, and how he handles himself in the classroom are really top notch for him.

THI: How do you describe his on-court play as far as his skills and athleticism go?

ADMUNSEN: “He’s super-competitive, but not just on the basketball court but in the weight room. We have really been focusing on getting him bigger and stronger, because he has a certain pathway. He has a goal of obviously playing high level college, and then playing in the NBA after that. He puts in a lot of time on his body in the weight room, and once we get him on the floor for player development his focus is always about getting better. His athleticism is increasing. He is going to his right hand more instead of being dominant with his left. His training is important to him. His jump shot outside is getting deeper and deeper. So everything is increasing for him in his player development, because he puts in the time and effort doing it. His focus is laser-sharp right now, and he continues to get better each day.”

THI: You said he was making improvements. What is it in him that scouts see to rank him in the top-20 in his class, and see him as a future NBA player.

ADMUNSEN: “They see a big guard. He’s big. He’s 6-6. He’s a lefty which is definitely different. He can shoot the ball at three levels. He’s got good length. His anticipation of defensive rebounding is just incredible for a kid his age. When they start to see all of those traits he has, and then each time a college coach comes into see him they see that he is bigger, longer, and he is getting faster and increasing all of his skills. So, he’s ranked that high because they see all of those things in him.”

THI: You touched on the type of person he is, but what do you see academically and away from the court each day?

ADMUNSEN: “Cam is a kid who goes to school every day. He is well liked by his teammates. He’s well liked by the student body, and his teachers. He is one of those charismatic kids. You can hear him three hallways down, because he’s just loud and charismatic, and he always has a crowd following him wherever he is on campus too. He’s just one of those type of unique kids that his character and his demeanor, and everything about him is well like by everyone around him. His mom, Tamika, is on campus. She runs our culinary program. Grandma is on campus, and she helps in that. So you have a whole family on campus at Millennium. Cam and the Holmes family are a big deal at Millennium.”

THI: Tell us North Carolina got involved.

ADMUNSEN: “Sean May came out first on his tour. I believe he went to see Koa Peat at Perry. They caught wind of Cam at EYBL, and they wanted to come check him out at one of the workouts. Sean May was like this is a no-brainer. We need to get the head coach here on campus. He goes, ‘We’ll be back in two weeks.’ Sure enough they made arrangements, and came down for a practice. Hubert Davis was on cloud nine with Cam, and offered him right then and there on the spot. They have continued to recruit him. It’s a big deal for Cam and the family. That is one of the top, top programs in the country, and to get something like that for Cam it just motivates him even more. He wants to get better, and not just go to North Carolina, but to go the North Carolina way and play as a freshman. That’s what he strive for, and for any program he decides to go to. It just motivates him more.”

THI: What did Hubert share with Cam that he liked?

ADMUNSEN: “He said he can play four positions. He said he can bring the ball up. He can shoot from the wing. Sometimes they are going to post him up. He is a very dynamic scorer. He’s seen him score at all three levels. The he said just his defensive length at being such a big guard, he loves all of those facts about him. He doesn’t recruit freshmen to come in and sit. He recruits freshmen to come in and play. If you get recruited by North Carolina you are coming in there to play. He said to get your body right, get your focus right. He was very impressed with Cam.”

THI: How many colleges would you say have come through there this fall to look at him?

ADMUNSEN: “Over 30. We just had LSU last week, Kansas. This week, UVA (Virginia) comes in whenever they can. ASU (Arizona State) comes in whenever they can. Shoot, we’ve had everybody out here, everybody. I send things out to the colleges that Cam may be interested in, or may be interested in Cam. When you get that North Carolina offer you know the other ones are going to be coming too. Notre Dame came in too, so there are just a ton of schools that just keep coming in to try to see him. I think when it is all said and done he is going to have to make the decision for the five he wants, and then really narrow it down and focus on those five, and develop relationships with the head coaches, and those things that are really important to them.”