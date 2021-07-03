North Carolina Offers 4-Star 2022 PF Kyle Filipowski
North Carolina has offered 4-star class of 2022 power forward Kyle Filipowski, he announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
At 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Filipowski attends Wilbraham (MA) And Monson Academy. Among his other offers are from Michigan, Duke, Ohio State, Indiana, Louisville, Creighton, Illinois and so many others.
Over the last month, Filipowski has visited Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State, Syracuse, Duke, and Indiana.
UNC’s coaching staff watched Filipowski play last weekend at the NEPSAC Scholastic Showcase in Avon, CT, which we featured here at THI. A scouting report on Filipowski by Rivals national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy:
"Filipowski shows off a well-rounded game that includes scoring on the inside, the high post and 3-pointers. He handles the ball well for a player of his size but isn't afraid to mix it up under the glass. (Overall) he has a multi-facetted game."
Filipowski is rated the No. 48 overall prospect in the nation in his class and is No. 6 nationally at his position.