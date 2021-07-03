North Carolina Offers 4-Star 2022 PF Kyle Filipowski

North Carolina has offered 4-star class of 2022 power forward Kyle Filipowski, he announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

At 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Filipowski attends Wilbraham (MA) And Monson Academy. Among his other offers are from Michigan, Duke, Ohio State, Indiana, Louisville, Creighton, Illinois and so many others.

Over the last month, Filipowski has visited Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State, Syracuse, Duke, and Indiana.

UNC’s coaching staff watched Filipowski play last weekend at the NEPSAC Scholastic Showcase in Avon, CT, which we featured here at THI. A scouting report on Filipowski by Rivals national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy: