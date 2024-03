For the 18th time in program history, North Carolina has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels begin their quest for a seventh NCAA Tournament title on Thursday in Charlotte, squaring off with either Howard or Wagner at 2:45 PM.

With a victory, UNC would take on the winner of No. 8 Mississippi State/No. 9 Michigan State with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Here’s a look at the Tar Heels’ potential opponents in both the Round of 64 and Round of 32: