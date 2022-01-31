North Carolina's 2022 Football Schedule Released

North Carolina’s 2022 football schedule was formally released by the ACC on Monday night, and it includes six home games and six road games for the Tar Heels.

Carolina’s four nonconference opponents, as previously reported, are Florida A&M and Notre Dame at home, and Georgia State and Appalachian State on the road. UNC’s ACC breakdown is as follows: Home games versus Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and NC State; and its league road games are at Duke, Miami, Wake Forest, and Virginia.

Nine of UNC’s 12 games will be played in the state of North Carolina. One will be in Virginia, one in Georgia, and one in Florida. The game versus the Hurricanes is Carolina’s only contest that is more than a six-hour drive from Chapel Hill. UNC has two opens dates on Sept. 17 and Oct. 22.

Due to COVID changing the 2020 schedule, ACC Coastal Division foes Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech will be inside Kenan Stadium this fall for the first time since the 2018 season. So, UNC has not yet hosted either during Mack Brown’s second stint at the helm.

The Tar Heels’ crossover opponents from the Atlantic Division are NC State, as always, and Wake Forest. UNC and Wake have also played a home-and-home nonconference series in recent years, with the Demon Deacons winning in Winston-Salem in 2019 and UNC winning the game last November in Chapel Hill.

Carolina and Wake played in a league matchup in 2020, as the conference put together an ACC slate late in the process, after the regular schedules were scrambled due to COVID issues.