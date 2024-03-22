CHARLOTTE - Maybe North Carolina's zone offense issues are a thing of the past.

Entering Thursday’s Round of 64 clash with 16-seed Wagner, UNC had lost its previous two games when facing the often daunting zone defense.

Clemson handed the Tar Heels its first and only home defeat of the season, while Syracuse’s Feb. 13 home win - and late-gameshift to a zone - was UNC's third loss in five games.

“We struggled with the zone in the Clemson game when we lost,” Harrison Ingram said, following the Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament first-round win over Wagner on Thursday at Spectrum Center. “They went [to a] zone and we weren’t ready.”

Another blemish against that zone defense and the Tar Heels would see their season come to an end and become just the third No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose to a 16-seed.

Fortunately for Hubert Davis and his club, the third time was the charm, as the Tar Heels (28-7) advanced with a 90-62 victory over the Seahawks (17-16).

Despite the nearly 30-point win, Carolina was tested in its tournament debut.

With 5:30 remaining in the first half, the No. 1 seed in the West Region found itself up 33-23 and on the verge of blowing the game open against the NEC champs after a 12-for-18 start from the field.

Then, Seahawks Coach Donald Copeland followed the defensive gameplan of Clemson’s Brad Brownwell and Syracuse’s Red Autry, switching to a 2-3 zone defense in an effort to stifle North Carolina’s offense.

And for the remainder of the first half, the defensive adjustment worked.

The Tar Heels missed their next six shot attempts, including three 3-pointers, and failed to convert on nine of their 11 attempts to close out the half.

After stretching the 10-point lead to 40-28 at the break, Wagner’s defensive curveball continued to buckle the knees of the Tar Heel offense to open up the final 20 minutes, as they missed four of their first five shots attempts.