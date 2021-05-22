It's been a long time coming, but the NCAA Dead Period will be history in less than two weeks. Visits of the unofficial and official variety have been null and void for the past fifteen months, but that comes to an end on June 1.

College coaching staffs and high school prospects are beginning to set up official visit dates for next month. Normally, June is a time for unofficial with recruits waiting for fall and football weekends with packed stadiums to take their officials. But with the long absence of trips, the script has been flipped, and June is turning out to be a huge month on the calendar.