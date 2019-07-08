Four-star defensive lineman Myles Murphy kept everybody on their toes leading up his commitment. Out of a top five of Alabama , Florida , LSU , North Carolina , and South Carolina , the Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley standout announced his commitment to North Carolina.

"North Carolina showed me the most love out of any school," Murphy said. "The fanbase at UNC is crazy. They make sure they make you feel like you're at home. Every time I post something on social media the fans were commenting and showing me how much they wanted me to be there.

"The coaches are real," he said. "Pretty much every morning I'd hear from the coaching staff. I'm close with (UNC defensive back) Patrice Rene and he's told me a lot about the team.

"I've seen what they're doing with this recruiting class," said Murphy. "I want to help bring in more great players."