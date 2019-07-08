North Carolina Tar Heels land 4-star DL Myles Murphy
Four-star defensive lineman Myles Murphy kept everybody on their toes leading up his commitment. Out of a top five of Alabama, Florida, LSU, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley standout announced his commitment to North Carolina.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"North Carolina showed me the most love out of any school," Murphy said. "The fanbase at UNC is crazy. They make sure they make you feel like you're at home. Every time I post something on social media the fans were commenting and showing me how much they wanted me to be there.
"The coaches are real," he said. "Pretty much every morning I'd hear from the coaching staff. I'm close with (UNC defensive back) Patrice Rene and he's told me a lot about the team.
"I've seen what they're doing with this recruiting class," said Murphy. "I want to help bring in more great players."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Murphy didn't show his cards prior to his commitment, telling various teams and outlets that he was going to pick different teams. Ultimately, it came down to the Gamecocks and North Carolina. The Gamecocks nearly had Murphy's commitment but fell just short. Don't expect South Carolina to stop recruiting him and keep an eye out for him to pop up in Columbia at some point this season.
As a prospect, Murphy brings a lot to the table and should be able to play multiple positions on the defensive front. He has the strength to beat offensive tackles when he is lined up on the edge and he has the quickness to take advantage of guards and centers when lined up at a defensive tackle. Murphy will really benefit from the strength and conditioning program once he arrives on campus and he should be ready to play relatively quickly. He'll just need to shed the extra weight he's carrying around and add more lower body strength. Look for Murphy to see significant time in his second year on campus.