North Carolina Tells Bryson Warren He Is 'Different'
Bryson Warren was a busy young man Tuesday.
The big-time point guard out of Little Rock, AR, estimated to Tar Heel Illustrated he heard from 20 to 25 schools such as Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Marquette, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, and several other mid-majors.
"It's been crazy. I'm just blessed to have this opportunity to have my phone ringing back to back to back," Warren told us Tuesday night. "I'm just blessed for it to be like that," Warren told Tar Heel Illustrated on Tuesday night.
