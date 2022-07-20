North Carolina Unveils 2022-23 Basketball Roster

CHAPEL HILL—The first regular season game of the season is still months away, but the University of North Carolina men's basketball team has completed its summer practices and officially turned its eyes to 2022-23 with the release of the team's official roster.

Second-year head coach Hubert Davis will lead one of the most experienced teams in the nation and one of the most seasoned groups in recent program history this season.

Carolina returns four starters from the 2021-22 squad that went 29-10 and reached its NCAA-record 21st Final Four. The Tar Heels beat Duke in the national semifinals in the first meeting of the two rivals in NCAA Tournament play, advancing to the title game before losing to Kansas.

Starters back for more in Chapel Hill include fifth-year senior wing Leaky Black, senior All-America forward Armando Bacot (who tied the NCAA record with 31 double-doubles last season) and junior guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love. The four returnees give Carolina a potential starting lineup of a fifth-year senior, a senior and two juniors.

A possible addition to the starting group is another veteran, graduate transfer Pete Nance, who led Northwestern in scoring, rebounding and three-point percentage last season.

UNC also added three freshmen in forwards Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington and guard Seth Trimble, filling out the 17-man roster.

The Tar Heels tied for second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season in 2021-22 before eventually advancing to their 12th national championship game (and third in the last six seasons). UNC won 17 of its last 21 games and reached the NCAA final as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament while becoming the first program ever to play in a Final Four and national championship game in nine consecutive decades (from the 1940s through the 2020s).

Carolina has announced the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 schedule, which will begin with an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith on October 28 and the regular season opener against UNCW on November 7.