North Carolina’s football program never has and likely never will have a recruiting footprint in the state of North Dakota. The Tar Heels don’t recruit that region of the country at all.

However, Phil Farris found his way to Chapel Hill and turned in a solid football career for the Tar Heels.

Born in Charlotte, Farris grew up in the South Pacific and attended high school in North Dakota. He spent a lot of time on military bases. His path to UNC was paved, in part, by his cousin, Ray Farris, who played quarterback for the Tar Heels in the 1960s. He was instrumental in then-UNC Coach Bill Dooley recruiting Phil in the mid-1970s.

“I made the visit and decided to come back down and go to Carolina,” Phil said. “Great choice. I picked that over schools out west.”

Farris’ exploits in another sport may have been what sealed the deal in Dooley’s interest in bringing him in.

Going to high school in Langdon, ND, Farris was a track star and his senior year named the state’s top athlete. So, every once in a while his name pops up in the Grand Forks Herald or the more local paper, the Cavalier County Extra.

For example, in the May 31, 2007 edition of the Herald, Farris was acknowledged for his induction into the North Dakota High School Track & Field Hall of Fame. The paper read:

Farris was a hurdles and long jump champion at Langdon in the mid-1970s and holds the retired 180-yard low hurdles-curve record. He went on to compete in football at North Carolina.

Track was a tool to get noticed in other sports, Farris said.