Howard Sampson, an offensive lineman who played the last two seasons at North Texas, has committed to North Carolina.

Sampson visited UNC nearly a month ago, but ended up committing to TCU. But he has flipped to the Tar Heels, where he will be coached by Randy Clements, who helped recruit him to UNT.

“I would say how family oriented and close coach Clem and coach Brown are to their players and staff. It just gives me a great culture feel,” Sampson told THI about what he likes about UNC.

Sampson was a 2-star prospect in the class of 2022, redshirted his first year with the Mean Green, but saw action in two games this past fall.

Among Sampson’s offers coming out of high school was Texas Tech. In the two games in which he played this season, Sampson was in for 44 snaps versus Tulsa and 39 against UAB. He graded out at 76.8 combined in the two games.

In 40 run block plays, he earned a 73.9 grade. In 43 pass block snaps, he earned a 75.2 grade, allowing two sacks and no other hurries. Sampson played left tackle for all 83 snaps.

The relationship with Clements was key here.

“Yeah, he recruited me out of high school,” Sampson said. “But the thing I like about Coach Clem is that he is all about the little things he focuses on the minor details when it comes to o-line that can change the way you play.

“And he actually takes the time to go in and teach and tweak the little things of technique, and bad habits more when it comes to o-line, too. And the way he delivers the assignment, he’s a good vocal and physical teacher for the position.”

Sampson also told us what the UNC staff said they like about him.

“They pointed out that I have God given ability and size and talent and play aggressive with intent to finish, which is something that they need more of on the offensive side of the ball,” he said. “And knowing that I have three years left, there’s still room to grow and learn but mainly still develop as a tackle, but just coming in and contributing to the culture.”