 Northwestern Forward Pete Nance Commits To UNC
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-18 12:08:47 -0500') }}

Northwestern Forward Pete Nance Commits To UNC

All-Big Ten Northwestern forward Pete Nance has decided to play his last year of college basketball at North Carolina.
Andrew Jones
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

Pete Nance, a 6-foot-10 forward who spent the last four seasons playing at Northwestern, has committed to play his final season of college basketball at North Carolina.

Nance entered the portal and NBA Draft not long after the Wildcats’ season ended, and also took part in the G-League Combine in Chicago in May, but he removed his name from the draft before the June 1 deadline, and opted to remain in the portal.

He took an official visit to UNC this week, and promptly committed to the Tar Heels.

A skilled big man who started at center but saw plenty of time as a stretch four, Nance led Northwestern in scoring averaging 14.6 points per game. He also led Chris Collins’ team with 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots per contest.

The son of former Clemson and NBA star Larry Nance, he also shot 49.7 percent from the floor, including 45.2 percent (42-for-93) from three-point range. Nance converted 76.8 percent from the free throw line, averaging 2.7 attempts per contest.

For his effort as a senior, Nance was named to All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Nance played 2,588 minutes in 107 games at Northwestern, scoring 1,02 points and grabbing 578 rebounds.

***Pete Nance Northwestern Bio***

Pete Nance Highlights Below


Note: This link shows his senior night game, and a bit more of what he can do.


