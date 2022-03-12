Not Deterred, Tar Heels Gearing Up For What's Next

NEW YORK – Tired and perhaps a bit emotionally sapped, North Carolina exited the ACC Tournament earlier than it wanted Friday night, but the Tar Heels are hardly down and out.

They have more basketball to play, thanks to a late-season push catapulting them over the NCAA Tournament fence and squarely into the field, despite a 72-59 loss to Virginia Tech in the semifinals at Barclays Center.

Thursday night was impressive Carolina in its 20-point win over Virginia, though Friday night was largely unimpressive Carolina. Maybe the Tar Heels ran out of gas, and if so, getting some extra time to recuperate and regroup before the next, more important phase of their journey isn’t such a bad thing.

“Yeah, it was disappointing just because we came in with the thought of winning the championship,” UNC junior Armando Bacot said following the loss to the Hokies. “But like (UNC) Coach (Hubert Davis) said, I'm still encouraged, though, because we've done a good job all year just responding to adversity.

“We're all confident in ourselves. We're just moving on to the next step, and we're just ready for the tournament. We'll come prepared.”

Carolina (24-9) will be in the NCAA Tournament. The Heels won’t have to sweat out the rest of the weekend wondering if they are in or out of the field. The win last week at Duke essentially assured them a spot. But where they are seeded, who they will play, when, and where won’t be determined until sometime after 6 PM on Sunday.

The mission between now and then is to physically recover, especially since Davis acknowledged Friday night his team was experiencing some wear and tear Friday night. The starters need to rest, hydrate, and de-escalate for a day or two. At least until Sunday evening.