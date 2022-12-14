Let me preface this note by saying North Carolina has gone very dark with respect to its hunt for a new offensive coordinator. Nobody in the media knows what it going on, but I can speculate a little here based on what little intel I have, and also reading the situation.

Phil Longo confirmed to THI last Wednesday he was leaving to run Wisconsin’s offense and also serve as its quarterbacks coach. In four seasons at UNC, Longo’s offenses never ranked lower than No. 15 nationally

In four seasons, quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye combined to pass for 14,398 yards, 133 touchdowns, against just 30 interceptions.