CHAPEL HILL – More toughness along the offensive line was one of the challenges requested of them at the outset of fall camp last month.

North Carolina Coach Mack Brown made it clear in late July and when the Tar Heels started practicing last month the group up front they needed to be tougher. UNC didn’t have great success running the football in tight situations a year ago and there were some other areas of concern along the offensive line.

So, the mandate went out and if the first game is any indication, the line has heeded that call. The Tar Heels ran for 238 yards Saturday, with 232 coming on 38 combined carries from their talented running back trio of Javonte Williams, Michael Carter and Antonio Williams. They averaged 6.1 yards per attempt.

“As an o-line coach, I’ll probably never be pleased,” said UNC offensive line coach Stacy Searels. “There’s never a perfect game, we can always get better. But I am pleased with their effort and there are some things we can clean up, but as long as they’re playing hard we can fix the other things.”

What makes the group’s productive day even more impressive is that the five guys on the blue team didn’t even begin working together regularly until about 16 days before the opener. Marcus McKethan moved to starting right guard spot and senior Nick Polino slid over to center.

Ask any offensive line coach what the most important elements are to a properly functioning unit and chemistry will always be one of their answers. But it takes time to develop the degree of cohesion necessary for a game, especially facing an opponent with the defensive front like South Carolina’s.

But the thrown-together Heels did just that, and having plenty of want-to took them up a notch.