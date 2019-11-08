Quick, how many natives of Wilmington, NC, have won national championships playing men’s basketball at North Carolina?

Most fans will get one name right, but there are two and they played on different teams.

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player to ever live, and before the world knew much about him, the former Laney High School standout drained a jumper from the left wing with 17 seconds remaining to score the final points in UNC’s 63-62 victory over Georgetown in the 1982 national title game.

Stilman White didn’t get into UNC’s victory over Gonzaga to win the 2017 national championship, but he did play five crucial minutes in Carolina’s Elite Eight victory over Kentucky a week earlier.

They are just two of many former UNC men’s basketball and football players to come from the Port City, which is where Roy Williams’ Tar Heels will play Friday night, taking on UNC-Wilmington for the first time ever in Trask Coliseum.

For the occasion, THI is looking at the greatest Tar Heels ever from Wilmington. Here’s our list:

Note: We only went back to the beginning of the Dean Smith era for basketball and 1990 for football. If a name or two are missing we apologize, but these are the names that were available to us.



