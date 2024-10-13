Notes & Observations from UNC's Blue-White Scrimmage

CHAPEL HILL - For the first time this season, the North Carolina basketball team took the court in the Dean E. Smith Center in front of fans, participating in the Blue-White scrimmage Saturday.

Team Blue, led by Seth Trimble and Elliot Cadeau, earned a 63-53 win over Team White, which was powered by RJ Davis and Ian Jackson. The game featured two twelve-minute halves and the 15 members of the Tar Heel program split into two rosters.

No team is going to win a National Championship or accomplish anything meaningful in an exhibition, but it allowed a glimpse at the 2024-2025 UNC roster and what we can expect from the Tar Heels.

Elliot Cadeau’s sophomore season brings increased confidence

-North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis wasn’t lying at the ACC TipOff when he said fans would not recognize sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau after his work in the offseason. Cadeau’s game spoke for itself, tallying 12 points and four assists in 21 minutes of action.

More importantly was his confidence with the basketball, making plays like a guard who was comfortable with his game. He tied with Seth Trimble for the game’s best plus-minus at +10.

“I think the game has slowed down a little bit for me. I feel like my pace is different. I feel like I’m more of a leader this year and as a point guard, you have to be very vocal…This year, I feel like I’m one of those veterans,” said Cadeau.

“I kind of figured out what the coaches want and what they expect from me so being able to know exactly what they want me to do on the court and exactly what they’ll let me do on the court.”

North Carolina’s freshmen provide versatility

-The transfer portal has become a vocal point in the college basketball world, as teams attempt to construct their roster each season. While Davis and the UNC coaching staff did just that this offseason, they also brought in a highly-touted recruiting class, a point that should be noted.

Ian Jackson, Drake Powell, and James Brown each contributed meaningful minutes in Saturday’s contest, showcasing the talent of the freshman class.

Jackson: 10 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

Powell: 8 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds, block

Brown: 9 points, 1 assist, 6 rebounds

Jackson finished just 4-of-14 from the field, but flashed plenty to be encouraged about. His ability to create shots was present, and while he was not pleased with his shooting numbers, this experience will help him moving forward.

“It comes with experience. Over time, you underst”and what you need to do to be more efficient.. You start to understand the game,” said Jackson. "I’m still raw, I hadn;t played a game yet so just trying to get a feel for what efficiency really looks like.”

Powell takes pride in playing defense and showcased his ability with an emphatic block of Lubin. He made his presence felt on that end, but also provided a boost offensively.

“My AAU coach told me that of course you have to be able to score the ball, but it’s the other things that you do on the court to impact winning, like diving on the floor for 50/50 balls, playing defense, rebounding, setting good screens, and helping teammates up," he said.

For Brown, physicality has been a point of emphasis this offseason, and he held his own on Saturday. He forced multiple tough shots from Jalen Washington and was successful in converting his chances on offense.

Rebounding could be an issue

-With the departure of Armando Bacot came a big hole to fill in the frontcourt. Jalen Washington was the presumed answer, and UNC utilized the portal to bring in Ven-Allen Lubin and Ty Claude for much needed depth.

Evident on Saturday was the lack of defensive rebounding early on. While it can be seen as a plus that the Tar Heels were busy on the boards, the frontcourt allowed 20 offensive rebounds in just 24 minutes.

Team White, who rostered Washington and Claude, also surrendered 42 points in the paint, including 12-for-21 on layups.

Seth Trimble looks the part

-Much like Cadeau, Seth Trimble has seemingly taken a massive step heading into his junior season. Trimble led all scorers with 19 points, connecting on eight of his 15 shot attempts, including a soaring dunk attempt in the second half.

Trimble is, of course, known for his defense, but he was as aggressive as ever on the offensive end, looking to get to the rim and create high-percentage shot opportunities. If he is as consistent as he was today, he can be a real game-changer for Hubert Davis and company.

Fast is an understatement

-Davis emphasized the Tar Heels’ fast-paced offense earlier this month, and it was on display. Last season, UNC averaged 73.3 possessions per game, good for 58th in college basketball. On Saturday, each team recorded 46 possessions in 24 minutes. Stretch that out to 40 minutes and the Tar Heels would have reached 77 possessions, which would’ve put them fourth in the country last season.



