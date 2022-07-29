Notes, Scoops, & Intel From UNC's First Football Practice

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina began the 2022 football season Friday by opening fall camp, with practice number one taking place at the Koman Practice Complex under plenty of heat and sun, revealing a great deal of sweat, chatter, and spirited competition.

As first practices go, not a lot stood out from a drill and tactical standpoints, but it was highly efficient, and the abundance of talent was rather obvious. Much of it is young, but there are high-level athletes in every position group, and some are deeper than they’ve been since Mack Brown returned for his second time at UNC after the 2018 season.

Note: 11v11 “depth chart” info toward the end of this report.