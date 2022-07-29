 TarHeelIllustrated - Notes, Scoops, & Intel From UNC's First Football Practice
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-29 15:58:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Notes, Scoops, & Intel From UNC's First Football Practice

THI was on hand Friday for UNC's first football practice of fall camp, and inside is plenty of intel on the Tar Heels.
THI was on hand Friday for UNC's first football practice of fall camp, and inside is plenty of intel on the Tar Heels.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina began the 2022 football season Friday by opening fall camp, with practice number one taking place at the Koman Practice Complex under plenty of heat and sun, revealing a great deal of sweat, chatter, and spirited competition.

As first practices go, not a lot stood out from a drill and tactical standpoints, but it was highly efficient, and the abundance of talent was rather obvious. Much of it is young, but there are high-level athletes in every position group, and some are deeper than they’ve been since Mack Brown returned for his second time at UNC after the 2018 season.

Note: 11v11 “depth chart” info toward the end of this report.

{{ article.author_name }}