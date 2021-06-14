Noteworthy Prospects From Weekend Camps
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and his staff held their first football camps since the 2019 season on Saturday and Sunday and the Bill Koman Practice Complex, and it was loaded with ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news