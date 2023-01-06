Eggs, bacon, and basketball, that’s what’s on the breakfast menu for Saturday, when North Carolina hosts Notre Dame at the tip time of 11:30 AM at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels are coming off an 88-79 win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night at home, as RJ Davis scored 27 points and Armando Bacot had 21, plus nine rebounds and tying a career-high with five assists. Also hitting career highs: Leaky Black with 18 points and Seth Trimble with 11.

Carolina has won five of its last six games and enters with a 10-5 overall mark, including 2-2 in the ACC.

The Fighting Irish opened the season with five straight wins, and own an 18-point victory over Michigan State, but they have lost six of ten games since, including Tuesday night at Boston College. The Irish are 8-7 overall, and 0-4 in league play.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For as the Tar Heels host Notre Dame: