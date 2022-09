CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 45-32 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 367 yards of offense but gave up 576 total yards to the Fighting Irish.

Drake Maye was 17 of 32 with 301 yards with five touchdowns. Josh Downs and Antoine Green returned to action today, Downs caught two touchdown passes while Green caught 3 passes for 150 yards with two scores.

UNC falls to 3-1 on the season while the Fighting Irish improved to 2-2.