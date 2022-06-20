Now Complete, Here's A Dive Into The 2022-23 Tar Heels
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
With Pete Nance announcing his commitment to transfer from Northwestern to North Carolina, the Tar Heels’ 2022-23 roster is now complete. And it is impressive.
In this piece, we will dive into some interesting combined numbers of the scholarship Tar Heels, which includes returning players Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, RJ Davis, Justin McKoy, Puff Johnson, Dontrez Styles, and D’Marco Dunn, plus newcomer Pete Nance.
We will also look at the complete roster of 13 scholarship players for next season with a long-view glance toward the season.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news