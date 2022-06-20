Now Complete, Here's A Dive Into The 2022-23 Tar Heels

With Pete Nance announcing his commitment to transfer from Northwestern to North Carolina, the Tar Heels’ 2022-23 roster is now complete. And it is impressive.

In this piece, we will dive into some interesting combined numbers of the scholarship Tar Heels, which includes returning players Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, RJ Davis, Justin McKoy, Puff Johnson, Dontrez Styles, and D’Marco Dunn, plus newcomer Pete Nance.

We will also look at the complete roster of 13 scholarship players for next season with a long-view glance toward the season.