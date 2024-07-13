How tough is North Carolina’s basketball this upcoming season?

Based on how its foes performance in 2023-24, it’s quite challenging, and that considering a couple of the Tar Heels’ opponents that are usually very good or better, had down years. So, it’s doubtful Kansas and UCLA won’t be significantly improved.

That said, we crunched the numbers so you don’t have to. Based solely on last season’s final numbers, here is how UNC’s schedule shapes out this season. Note, we broke it down into certain nonconference games, ACC contests for this winter, and the group of potential opponents at the Maui Invitational in late November.

Here are the breakdowns: