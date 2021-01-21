With Rivals having ranked college football recruiting classes for 20 years, it is a good time to look back at how North Carolina has done on the trail with respect to 4-star and 5-star prospects as well as the number of in-state players the Tar Heels have signed.

THI researched and crunched the numbers, and it’s very interesting some of the conclusions that can be drawn. Some are quite telling, as well.

For example, UNC has signed 459 prospects during this period, not all of whom matriculated to Chapel Hill. But the players in this study are all who signed. This does not include transfers from four-year schools or junior colleges.



