Caleb Love has had North Carolina fans scratching their heads at times this season because of his inconsistent play. Though, we maintain here at THI he is simply ensconced in the midst of his own personal process, and preach patience should be afforded Love and all college athletes.

He has, however, clearly shown major strides of improvement.

As Love continues to grow his game, certain elements are starting to come together revealing what kind of player he is and where he could be headed. As erratic as Love has been during the course of games, he has been outstanding at crunch time, as the numbers unmistakably illustrate.

So, we wanted to know just how much better he has been when close games were on the line compared to the meat of those same games, and here is what our research reveals: