O-Line Communication A Key Regardless Of Opponent

CHAPEL HILL – Wanna know what went wrong with North Carolina’s offense in last Friday’s 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech to open the season?

Just ask the coaches and players. They aren’t running from it.

The Tar Heels did not exactly move the football to near the regularity it did last year when they set a school record averaging 41.7 points per game and were fifth in the nation in total offense racking up 537 yards per contest.

In Blacksburg, however, Carolina got next-to-nothing going in the first half, amassing a paltry 125 yards, 29 of which came on a counter play right before the half expired. For the night, the Tar Heels finished with just 18 first downs and 354 yards.

Not to mention six sacks allowed and three interceptions thrown by ballyhooed quarterback Sam Howell. The mantra this week as the Heels prepare for a visit from Georgia State is to simply get better. But where does this process begin?

“This week really for us, regardless of who we are playing, is gonna be a lot more about us maintaining our focus and minimizing mistakes on an individual basis, so that we can just execute and go do what we do well,” offensive coordinator Phil Longo said Monday.

The heart of the issue, however, begins up front with the offensive line. And anyone who has either played there in the trenches or has a keen enough understanding of what goes on will acknowledge that individuals along the o-line are parts of a unit. Chemistry is paramount for success.

If each individual lineman does his job and his trusted by his linemates, things will work smoother, especially for a group as talented as the Tar Heels.

Only they weren’t in sync Friday. Far from it, and they know it. Rule number one up front: Communicate.