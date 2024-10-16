Observations From Carolina's 84-76 Exhibition Win at Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN – Reading too much into exhibition games is always a bit dangerous, as in very little really is as it seems for a college basketball team on October 15.

It’s a bit risky in the sense that college hoops is all about developing over several months, but after North Carolina’s 84-76 win at Memphis on Tuesday night at FedEx Forum, fans surely will read way too much into this exhibition game.

Now, in fairness to those who tend to overreact, there were some positive signs that should continue to some degree once the games are for real. And there were some aspects that obviously need work. But declarative statements about a shooter, rebounder, defender, or a player’s ability to convert at the rim should be put on hold for a while.

With all of that in mind, here are some observations from courtside at UNC’s win at Memphis: