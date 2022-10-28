News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-28 23:37:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Observations From UNC’s Win Over J.C. Smith

Thoughts and obsrvations from North Carolina's 101-40 exhibition game win over Johnson C. Smith on Friday night.
Thoughts and obsrvations from North Carolina's 101-40 exhibition game win over Johnson C. Smith on Friday night. (UNC Athletics)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its final tune-up for the 2022-23 basketball season Friday night by hosting Division Two member Johnson C. Smith, and though four Tar Heels did not play, UNC still expectedly cruised to a 101-40 victory at the Smith Center.

UNC opened strong, taking an 18-3 lead on the strength of three Caleb Love 3-pointers, two buckets in the lane by Armando Bacot, and one by newcomer Pete Nance.

Although J.C. Smith then made a little push, UNC closed the half outscoring the Golden Bulls, 21-10, to take a 53-29 halftime lead.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}