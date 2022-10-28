CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its final tune-up for the 2022-23 basketball season Friday night by hosting Division Two member Johnson C. Smith, and though four Tar Heels did not play, UNC still expectedly cruised to a 101-40 victory at the Smith Center.

UNC opened strong, taking an 18-3 lead on the strength of three Caleb Love 3-pointers, two buckets in the lane by Armando Bacot, and one by newcomer Pete Nance.

Although J.C. Smith then made a little push, UNC closed the half outscoring the Golden Bulls, 21-10, to take a 53-29 halftime lead.