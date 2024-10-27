Observations: JC Smith at UNC

CHAPEL HILL – Johnson C. Smith provided North Carolina an undermanned opponent Sunday afternoon, but it didn’t matter. The Tar Heels’ final exhibition game wasn’t about the other club. It was about themselves.

That’s how a team can get so much out of a 127-63 victory in which it scored 72 points in the paint and owned a 34-0 edge in transition points.

UNC achieved those numbers playing with tremendous intensity, focus, awareness, and unselfishly. Forget the opponent was a Division II team, and remember the mission with which Carolina played.

Seven Tar Heels scored in double figures led by freshman Ian Jackson’s 21 points. The rest of the double-digit scorers: Ven-Allen Lubin with 18 points (and 12 rebounds); RJ Davis 15; Seth Trimble 15; Elliot Cadeau 12; Jalen Washington 12; and Cade Tyson 10. Drake Powell added eight points and Jae’Lyn Withers chipped in six.

Some more numbers: