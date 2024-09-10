CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football season means some North Carolina players are available to the media to discuss the most recent game, the one coming up, their units, themselves, and more. With UNC coming off a 38-20 win over Charlotte and preparing to host North Carolina Charlotte on Saturday, offensive Tar Heels Christian Hamilton, Conner Harrell, and Zach Greenberg fielded questions Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center. UNC is 2-0 and takes on the 1-1 Eagles at Kenan Stadium with a 6:00 PM kickoff. The game will air on ACCNX. Below are videos of our interviews with the two Tar Heels along with some tidbits from what they had to say:



Christian Hamilton, RS FR, WR

6-feet, 190 *Hamilton has 2 catches for 65 yards and a TD on 3 targets, and has played 90 snaps. *Hamilton saw action in a few games last season, so for his career, he’s played 124 snaps, has 5 catches on 8 targets for 85 yards, and 1 TD. *Among the topics Hamilton discussed were the flea flicker, waiting for the ball, why he’s described as a tough and physical receiver, his desire to be a great blocker, Conner Harrell’s play, On the flea flicker TD – waiting for the ball – and more.

Conner Harrell, RS Soph, QB

6-foot-1, 210 *Harrell is 18-for-29 with 278 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 dropped pass, 2 throwaways, 12 first downs, 2 scrambles, and an NFL rating of 98.8, he has also run for 39 yards and a TD. *In his career, Harrell is 40-for-62 with 4 TDs, 3 INT, 3 passes dropped, 3 big time throws, 4 throwaways, 6 scrambles, 27 first downs, and an NFL rating of 90.9. He has also run for 91 yards and 2 TDs. *Among the topics Harrell discussed were what he did Monday on his birthday, how processing Saturday’s start was different from the bowl game, what he learned, what notes he highlighted from the game, the things he did well, NC Central, and more.

Zach Greenberg, Gr., OL

6-foot-4, 300 *Greenberg replaced injured starting center Austin Blaske early in the win over Charlotte and played 60 snaps grading out at 68.8. *His run blocking grade was 63.5 and pass blocking was 84.2. In 29 pass blocking plays, he allowed no hurries or pressures. *Greenberg transferred to UNC after graduating and playing at Muhlenberg College. *Among the this he discussed were what it felt like running out of the tunnel at Minnesota and UNC compared to D3 ball, that battling UNC’s DL in fall camp prepared him for this level, how he graded his performance, family and friends at both games, friends watching on TV, and more.