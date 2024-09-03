CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football seasons means some of North Carolina’s players meet with the media, and with Charlotte on tap for Saturday, new starting quarterback Conner Harrell, center Austin Blaske, linebacker Amare Campbell, and rush Kaimon Rucker met with the media inside the Tar Heels’ practice complex.
UNC is coming off a 19-17 victory at Minnesota last Thursday and hosts the 49ers this Saturday for a 3:30 PM kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.
Here are videos of offensive interviews with Harrell and Blaske plus some notes from what they had to say:
Conner Harrell, Soph. QB
*Harrell took over for Max Johnson with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter in Minneapolis and finished the game, playing the final 17 offensive snaps for the Tar Heels. He was 2-for-4 passing with 34 yards, which includes a crucial 32-yarder to J.J. Jones on the drive leading to UNC’s game-winning points.
Now, he is the starter, it’s his job, but the redshirt sophomore says nothing in his prep has changed.
“Nothing different. Just preparing like I would. Nothing different.”
Harrell reiterated there is no difference because he’s always prepared as if he’s going to play. Though, one thing he did submit to, and that’s he is excited to start a game at Kenan. The two games versus power conference opponents in which he has played a lot were in the bowl game against West Virginia last season, and in Minneapolis.
*Harrell said Thursday in Minneapolis he was informed around 10 days before the game he was QB2 and that Johnson had won the job. So, what were some of the things he must do better that were part of why he didn’t win the job in camp?
“The first part is Max is a really good player, so that’s part of it. It’s like you have to be on it all the time competing with a really good guy. Obviously, I felt like I could have did better in fall camp, but I wouldn’t say it’s anything specific, just competing against a really good guy and having to be perfect all the time.”
*A few other things Harrell discussed: that it’s “awesome” his teammates have expressed a great deal of confidence in him; on how some of the offense will be unique for him as opposed to what Max ran; handling game management at Minnesota; the big play to Jones; the need to create explosive plays, and what he’s seen on film about Charlotte’s defense.
Austin Blaske, GR, Center
*After spending four seasons at Georgia, where he won two national championships, Blaske got his first career start in the win at Minnesota. He played every offensive snap and graded out at 69.5, UNC’s fourth highest grade on offense. Personally, it was a big deal for him to have that night.
“It was awesome, especially my first start against a Big Ten opponent. Minnesota is a good program and they have good players up there, so being able to go out there and show what I can do the first time in my career for a full game is incredible. It was a really special moment, and it’s probably a moment I will remember the rest of my life.”
*Johnson is 6-foot-5, lefthanded, and has a ton of experience. Harrell is 6-foot-1, righthanded, has little experience, and is more fleet-footed. Yet, Blaske says for the guys up front, there isn’t much difference for them if it’s Johnson or Harrell back there.
“I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of difference with him being the starter this week. They switched all during fall camp was Max and Conner every other day. So, you know we’re used to him going in there and doing a good job. He’s been very confident this week. We’re letting him know, ‘hey, we believe in you, you can do this, you know you’re a great quarterback.’
“It has not really been different because it’s something we’ve been doing in camp leading up to these games. I’m really excited about Conner and his opportunity he’s getting, and I think he’s going to do a great job.”
*When the Minnesota field goal missed as the game ended, Blaske was all over UNC Coach Mack Brown in celebration. It was a fun moment, and a fun explanation by Blaske of what happened.
“I didn’t even know it was Coach Brown behind me. I just ran into somebody, and the first person I saw going to give a hug no matter who it was. It just happened to be Coach Brown, and it’s pretty special to be able to get my new head coach right there and embrace that first one with him.”
Blaske said he was surprised by Brown’s strength saying he got him off his feet a little bit.