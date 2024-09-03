(Photo by THI)

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football seasons means some of North Carolina’s players meet with the media, and with Charlotte on tap for Saturday, new starting quarterback Conner Harrell, center Austin Blaske, linebacker Amare Campbell, and rush Kaimon Rucker met with the media inside the Tar Heels’ practice complex. UNC is coming off a 19-17 victory at Minnesota last Thursday and hosts the 49ers this Saturday for a 3:30 PM kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network. Here are videos of offensive interviews with Harrell and Blaske plus some notes from what they had to say:

Conner Harrell, Soph. QB

*Harrell took over for Max Johnson with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter in Minneapolis and finished the game, playing the final 17 offensive snaps for the Tar Heels. He was 2-for-4 passing with 34 yards, which includes a crucial 32-yarder to J.J. Jones on the drive leading to UNC’s game-winning points. Now, he is the starter, it’s his job, but the redshirt sophomore says nothing in his prep has changed. “Nothing different. Just preparing like I would. Nothing different.” Harrell reiterated there is no difference because he’s always prepared as if he’s going to play. Though, one thing he did submit to, and that’s he is excited to start a game at Kenan. The two games versus power conference opponents in which he has played a lot were in the bowl game against West Virginia last season, and in Minneapolis. *Harrell said Thursday in Minneapolis he was informed around 10 days before the game he was QB2 and that Johnson had won the job. So, what were some of the things he must do better that were part of why he didn’t win the job in camp? “The first part is Max is a really good player, so that’s part of it. It’s like you have to be on it all the time competing with a really good guy. Obviously, I felt like I could have did better in fall camp, but I wouldn’t say it’s anything specific, just competing against a really good guy and having to be perfect all the time.” *A few other things Harrell discussed: that it’s “awesome” his teammates have expressed a great deal of confidence in him; on how some of the offense will be unique for him as opposed to what Max ran; handling game management at Minnesota; the big play to Jones; the need to create explosive plays, and what he’s seen on film about Charlotte’s defense.

Austin Blaske, GR, Center