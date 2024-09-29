What goes up must come down. At least that was the case with North Carolina’s offense in its 21-20 loss at Duke on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Tar Heels built a 17-0 halftime lead extending it to 20-0 with 8:37 remaining in the third quarter, but they managed no more points and just a handful of yards.

In all, Carolina scored just three points over its final eight possessions gaining only 167 yards, which is just 19.5 per possession. That the Heels’ average field position to open drives was their own 24-yard-line, it’s easy to see how big a problem this was.

UNC’s loss drops it to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC.

Here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance from the loss: