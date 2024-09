While North Carolina’s defense turned in a historically poor performance in Saturday’s 70-50 loss to James Madison at Kenan Stadium, the offense had some positives.

Now, the Tar Heels turned the ball over five times, were a paltry 2-for-9 on third downs, and among its turnovers were a fumble at the JMU 8-yard-line, a pick six, and two fumbles led to TD drives for the Dukes of 27 and 33 yards.

UNC dropped to 3-1 overall while JMU improved to 3-0.