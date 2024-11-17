Offensive Breakdown From UNC’s Win Over Deacons

Saturday night wasn’t the most prolific display of offense by North Carolina, though it was by running back Omarion Hampton, and that was enough to lead the Tar Heels to a 31-24 victory over Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium.

Hampton ran for a career-high 244 yards and a touchdown and had 40 touches out of UNC’s 77 offensive snaps. UNC also got an interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Power Echols.

Carolina improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC and have won three consecutive games.

As we do the day after every football game, here is a breakdown of UNC’s offensive performance from the win: