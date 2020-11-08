North Carolina’s offense had another prolific day Saturday in its 56-24 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Tar Heels finished with 573 total yards – 235 passing and 338 on the ground. They scored on their first six possessions, and if you exclude getting the ball with one second left before halftime, the Heels scored TDs on their first seven possessions.

Here is breakdown of UNC’s offensive output against Duke: