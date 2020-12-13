TarHeelIllustrated - Offensive Nitty Gritty Versus Miami

North Carolina put forth a historic offensive performance in routing No. 10 Miami, 62-26, on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The Tar Heels set a school record with 778 total yards eclipsing the previous mark of 742 yards amassed versus Wake Forest last month, and running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams set an NCAA record by combining to rush for 544 yards, the most ever by a tandem. UNC’s point total was its most ever versus a ranked opponent, topping the 56 points it scored versus Virginia Tech in October, and the 36-point margin was its widest in a win over a ranked team ever, topping a 38-3 dismantling of Clemson in Death Valley in 2001. The Tar Heels moved up to No. 16 in the AP poll, though could be higher in the College Football Playoff poll, in which they were 17th going into the Miami game. Here is an offensive statistical breakdown of Carolina’s win at Miami: Player grades (Only players with 10-plus snaps and that graded higher than 60.0 are noted): Michael Carter 89.4; Javonte Williams 85.7; Dyami Brown 80.0; Antoine Green 73.9; Sam Howell 71.3; Kamari Morales 69.2; Jordan Tucker 63.6; Joshua Ezeudu 61.3.



Rushing

*UNC ran the ball 55 times for 554 yards, which is an average of 10.1 yards per attempt. *UNC had 15 runs of 10 or more yards: Carter 9, Williams 6. *Of UNC’s 31 first downs, 26 came on running plays: Williams 12; Carter 11; Howell 2; Elijah Green 1. *Of UNC’s 554 rushing yards, 253 came after contact: Carter 133; Williams 110; Howell 6; Josh Henderson 4; Green 1. *Note that UNC had 301 yards BEFORE contact. *UNC’s backs avoided 17 tackles: Williams 11; Carter 5; British Brooks 1.



Rushing Direction

*Left end: 7 attempts for 112 yards (16.0 average), 4 first downs, four 10-plus runs, long of 43 yards. *Left tackle: 2 attempts for 21 yards (10.5 ave), long of 19 yards. *Left guard: 6 attempts for 65 yards (10.8 ave), 2 TDs, 3 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 38 yards. *Between LG&C: 11 attempts for 38 yards (3.5 ave), 3 first downs, long of 7 yards. *Between C&RG: 9 attempts for 109 yards (12.1 ave), 5 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 58 yards. *Right guard: 5 attempts for 93 yards (18.6 ave), 2 TDs, 4 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 65 yards. *Right tackle: 5 attempts for 32 yards (6.4 ave), 2 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 12 yards. *Right end: 8 attempts for 91 yards (11.4 ave), 2 TDs, 4 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long og 65 yards. *QB scramble: 1 attempt for 5 yards, 1 first down.



Michael Carter Rushing Direction *Carter carried the ball 24 times for 308 yards and two TDs. *Left end: 1 attempt for 12 yards and a first down. *Left tackle: 1 attempt for 19 yards. *Left guard: 2 attempts for 63 yards (31.5 ave), 1 TD, 2 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 38 yards. *Between LG&C: 8 attempts for 29 yards (3.6 ave), 2 first downs, long of 7 yards. *Between C&RG: 6 attempts for 1010 yards (16.8 ave), 4 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 58 yards. *Right guard: 1 attempt for 65 yards, 1 TD. *Right tckle: 3 attempts for 22 yards (7.3 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 12 yards. *Right end: 3 attempts for minus-3 yards (-1.0 ave), long of 3 yards.

Javonte Williams Rushing Direction *23 attempts for 236 yards and 3 TDs. *Left end: 4 attempts for 88 yards (22.0 ave), 3 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 43 yards. *Left tackle: 1 attempt for 2 yards. *Left guard: 4 attempts for 2 yards (0.5 ave), 1 TD, 1 first down, long of 2 yards. *Between LG&C: 3 attempts for 9 yards (3.0 ave), 1 first down, long of 6 yards. *Between C&RG: 2 attempts for 7 yards (3.5 ave), 1 first down, long of 6 yards. *Right guard: 2 attempts for 24 yards (12.0 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 23 yards. *Right tackle: 2 attempts for 10 yards (5.0 ave), 1 first down, long of 9 yards. *Right end: 5 attempts for 94 yards (18.8 ave), 2 TDs, 4 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 65 yards.



Passing

*Sam Howell was 14-for-19 with 223 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 0 TA, 1 sack, 1 drop, and 1 scramble. *Toe Groves was 1-for-1 for 5 yards and a touchdown. *Howell dropped back to pass 13 times under no pressure and was 9-for-13 with 71 yards, a drop and 5 first downs. *Howell dropped back to pass 8 times while under pressure and was 5-fot-6 with 152 yards, 1 TD, 1 sack, 1 scramble and 4 first downs. *Howell was charged with being responsible for Miami’s lone sack. *UNC allowed just five QB hurries: Asim Richards 3; Jordan Tucker 2.

*Howell was 2-for-3 with minus-7 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage. *Howell was 7-for-7 with 51 yards and a TD on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield. *Howell was 3-for-4 with 41 yards on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield. *Howell was 2-for-4 with 138 yards on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.



Receiving